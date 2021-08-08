Home / News / Politics News / Newly appointed Karnataka CM Bommai accords ex-CM Yediyurappa Cabinet-rank status
Newly appointed Karnataka CM Bommai accords ex-CM Yediyurappa Cabinet-rank status

Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 02:36 pm
Newly appointed Karnataka CM Bommai accords ex-CM Yediyurappa Cabinet-rank status
For the first time in Karnataka, a former CM was given a Cabinet rank without him holding any statutory position

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been accorded a Cabinet-rank status by his successor Basavaraj Bommai. The Karnataka government Saturday issued an order providing the former CM with all facilities on par with Cabinet-rank ministers till Bommai remains in power. Notably, this is the first time in Karnataka a former CM was given such a Cabinet rank without him holding any statutory position.

Details

What does it mean for Yediyurappa?

The Cabinet rank means, apart from salary, Yediyurappa will be entitled to certain facilities like allowances, an official vehicle, and accommodation, among others. It will also ensure Yediyurappa retains his official bungalow Cauvery, the designated residence for CM, CNN-News18 reported. However, this will leave CM Bommai without an official residence for now. Reportedly, Bommai is currently functioning from his family home in RT Nagar.

Bommai allocated Cabinet portfolios on Saturday

Four days after 29 ministers took the oath, CM Bommai on Saturday allotted Cabinet portfolios to ministers. Bommai's new cabinet has 23 old faces, who had served under Yediyurappa, and only six new faces. Notably, most old faces retained the ministries they had held during Yediyurappa's tenure. Bommai himself retained DPAR, Finance, Intelligence from Home, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development, and all unallotted portfolios.

Bommai kept Yediyurappa's son, loyalists out from his cabinet

Meanwhile, Bommai has kept Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra and a few of Yediyurappa's loyalists out from his cabinet. Speculations were rife that Vijayendra would get a plum post in Bommai's cabinet. However, despite Bommai's willingness, Vijayendra's induction was reportedly vetoed by the BJP high command. Loyalists of Yediyurappa such as MP Renukacharya, SR Vishwanath, H Halappa were also not inducted into Bommai's cabinet.

Bommai succeeded Yediyurappa in July

Bommai succeeded Yediyurappa as Karnataka's CM on July 28 after the latter resigned from his position on July 26. It came after weeks of speculation about Yediyurappa's possible exit. Bommai is a close confidante of Yediyurappa and belongs to the same politically powerful Lingayat community. Bommai had served as the Minister for Home Affairs, Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature in Yediyurappa's government.

Trending Topics