Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition critical, says hospital

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 07:36 pm

Kalyan Singh, a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is in a critical condition, according to a hospital statement.

Kalyan Singh, 89, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is in a critical condition and has been put on life support system. The update was shared by officials at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow on Tuesday. He has been undergoing treatment there since July 4. Here are more details on this.

Quote

His clinical parameters are being closely monitored: Officials

"Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since Tuesday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants," the hospital said in a statement.

Details

Singh was hospitalized on July 3

Hospital Director RK Dhiman is keeping a close watch on Singh's treatment on a daily basis, reports say. Singh was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on July 3 after complaining of breathing issues and nausea. He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of SGPGIMS the next day due to an infection.

Developments

UP CM Adityanath, BJP chief Nadda visited the hospital

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had visited the hospital to inquire about Singh's health, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda. Other leaders who visited the veteran politician include Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP general secreatary BL Santhosh, and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. "We all are confident that Kalyan Singh will get well soon," Nadda had said.

Information

'Countless Indians praying for Singh's recovery,' PM said

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Singh's grandson to inquire about his health status. "Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji," he had tweeted on July 9.

Work

Singh first became UP CM in 1991

Singh was born on January 5, 1932. He had served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for two terms during the 1990s. His first term remained highly controversial as the Babri Masjid demolition took place just one year after he became the CM. He was sworn-in as the Governor of Rajasthan on September 4, 2014, and was succeeded by Kalraj Mishra in 2019.