Opposition slams Goa CM for remark blaming minor rape victims

Politics

On the recent gangrape of two minors, Pramod Sawant asked why they were out late at night.

The Opposition Thursday slammed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his remarks on the gang-rape of two minor girls on a beach. In the Goa Assembly, Sawant said, instead of blaming the administration, the parents should introspect why the 14-year-old girls were out late at night. Critics argued the comments amount to victim-blaming, adding that it remains the administration's responsibility to ensure children's safety.

Minors should not be spending night on beaches: Sawant

Sawant said in the Goa Assembly, "I want to point out that of the 10 youth who went to the beach for a party, four stayed on the beach the whole night and the remaining six went home." "They were on the beach the whole night, two boys and two girls," he said. "Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches."

Law and order situation deteriorating in Goa: Congress

Opposition parties slammed CM Sawant for trying to shift the blame on the victims' parents instead of taking responsibility. Congress spokesperson Altone D'Costa said, "Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law-abiding citizens should be out freely moving around." Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "CM should quit and go home for such... 'pearls of wisdom.'"

Legislator claims 'influential person' trying to protect culprits

During the Wednesday discussion in the Assembly, an MLA claimed that an "influential person" was trying to safeguard the culprits in the case. Another MLA alleged that a minister was trying to influence the investigation through the police.

Citizen's safety is government's responsibility: Opposition

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijay Sardesai accused Sawant of dodging accountability and said, "The safety of citizens is the responsibility of the police and the state government. If they can't provide it to us, the CM has no right to sit in the post." Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte cornered the ruling BJP, saying Goa's history as the "safest place for women" is being lost.

Men disguised as cops raped minors

The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday when four men, impersonating policemen, raped the two minors. The culprits allegedly thrashed the two boys who were accompanying the girls on Benaulim beach. All four of the culprits were reportedly arrested on Sunday night. One of the accused in the case is a government employee, according to reports.

