India to have 257cr COVID-19 vaccine doses by December: Nadda

BJP workers are ensuring that people do not face any problems in vaccination, Nadda said

India will have 257 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses by December to take up double-dose vaccination of people in full swing, the BJP National President JP Nadda said on Monday. Nadda said that 130 crore people of the country have come forward to take vaccines on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite the opposition trying to mislead them and create obstructions.

COVID-19 vaccines

Those who doubted vaccines are now getting them: Nadda

"Some leaders opposed vaccines saying they were not guinea pigs or mice. Those who doubted vaccines are now getting them. I want to ask such leaders if it was due to a change in their mind, heart, or soul," Nadda said. The BJP leader was visiting a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Quote

BJP party workers provided on-ground relief to people: Nadda

Lauding the BJP workers for helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP President said that while other parties went into quarantine or the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), party workers risked their lives to provide relief to the people on the ground.

BJP Workers

We are also making people aware about vaccination: Nadda

According to ANI, Nadda also said, "The BJP workers are deployed at each and every booth and are spreading awareness among people that they should get vaccinated." "They are also ensuring that people do not face any problems in vaccination and are also reminding people that they have to come for another dose after receiving the first dose of vaccine," he added.

COVID-19 vaccines

India produced two indigenous vaccines under Modi's leadership: Nadda

Nadda said that in India, the world's "largest and fastest" vaccination program is going on and within nine months the country produced two indigenous vaccines against COVID-19 under the leadership of Modi. The BJP President also said that India ranks seventh among the top ten nations that produced their own COVID-19 vaccines and conducted their trials.

Information

Government is aiming to inoculate a billion people by year-end

Notably, according to the new government policy, all Indian citizens aged above 18 years can get the COVID-19 vaccine dose for free from today. With this new policy, the government is aiming to inoculate at least a billion people by the end of this year.