It was a mistake: Rahul Gandhi on Indira-imposed Emergency

"Modern democracies function because there is institutional balance. Institutions operate independently. That independence is being attacked in India (by) one big institution called RSS. It is being systematically done, would not say democracy is eroding, would say it is being strangled, (sic)" he commented.
This morning, Gandhi shared a snippet from his interaction, saying that someone would take his words out of context and it will be covered by Indian news religiously. "That's just the way it is, but I am okay with it," he added.