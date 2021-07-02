July has come, vaccines haven't, says Rahul; BJP hits back

The Congress leader questioned the vaccination policy of the government

In a swipe at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that July has come but vaccines have not, drawing a sharp retort from the BJP. "July has come, vaccines have not. Where are vaccines," Gandhi had tweeted. Following this, the saffron party at a press conference cited figures to ask if spreading "confusion" is the opposition party's undeclared policy.

BJP used Gandhi's age to mock him

Hitting out at Gandhi, BJP claimed that people often ask why maturity, wisdom, and responsibility have not come to the Congress leader despite the passage of 51 Julys, a reference to his age.

Numbers prove that BJP has been working: Spokesperson

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "41.60 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on July 1 while 6.85 crore jabs have been given between June 21 and July 1 with an average daily dose of over 62 lakh." "These statistics tell a different story and show that the government has been working at a war footing to give vaccines to people," he said

India is way past other countries in vaccination: Bhatia

Bhatia also said that the pace of vaccination will gather more speed in the coming days. "Is there any country with a better average in the last 11 days?" he asked, adding that India, by administering over 34 crore doses, has surpassed countries like the US, Canada, and others. Noticeably, the Central government has begun providing free vaccines to all adults since June 21.

Aiming to vaccinate all adults by year-end: Bhatia

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is giving citizens safety shield in form of vaccines, Congress and other opposition parties do not want India to defeat COVID-19," Bhatia claimed. "The government is committed to administering jabs to all adults by year-end," he reiterated. "You may hate Modi but why hate people. Is spreading confusion the undeclared policy of Congress?" he asked, attacking Gandhi.

BJP accuses Congress-ruled states of corruption, mismanagement

Bhatia also hit out at the alleged corruption and irregularities in COVID-19 management in the Congress-ruled states and questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about it. He cited media reports to accuse the Congress government in Rajasthan of buying oxygen concentrators at an exorbitant rate and alleged that many of them were defunct.

Petty politics is not right in fight against COVID-19: Goyal

Notably, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also responded to Gandhi's tweet. He said, "Petty politics is not right in the fight against COVID-19. 12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July—separate from supply to private hospitals. States have been informed about the supply 15 days back. Rahul Gandhi should understand that petty politics, instead of seriousness, is not right in the fight against COVID-19."

Health Minister called Gandhi 'ignorant' and 'arrogant'

Moreover, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan also slammed Gandhi. He called Gandhi's comment irresponsible while accusing Gandhi of ignorance and arrogance. Dr. Vardhan on Thursday had requested various leaders to desist from the "shameless urge to play politics" in the midst of a pandemic.

