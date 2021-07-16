Home / News / Politics News / Kalyan Singh's health condition improving, says hospital
Politics

Kalyan Singh's health condition improving, says hospital

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 02:38 pm
Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on July 4

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, is improving and he is much better now, the hospital said on Friday. Singh, 89, who has also been a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the facility on July 4 evening following infection and reduced consciousness level.

In this article
Details

He is communicative, in much better condition than before: Hospital

He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Critical Care Medicine at the SGPGI and is undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors. According to a bulletin issued by the SGPGI on Friday morning, "Today Kalyan Singh's condition is much better than before and his health is continuously improving, he is communicative."

Treatment

A team of senior doctors is involved in his treatment

"A team of senior doctors, including cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, and nephrology, is involved in his treatment. Experts are monitoring the vital parameters and keeping an eye on their daily investigations," the health bulletin said. SGPGI Director RK Dhiman is personally supervising his treatment. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Information

His urea and creatinine levels were elevated

According to reports, Singh was not keeping well for two weeks prior to getting admitted to the hospital. He reportedly complained of body swelling. As per the blood tests earlier, his urea and creatinine levels were also reported to be elevated.

Background

Several politicians have visited Singh at hospital

Notably, several politicians including the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, and UP BJP Chief Swatantra, had visited the former BJP leader earlier at the hospital and inquired about his health. On July 12, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also visited SGPGI to meet Singh.

