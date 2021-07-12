Kalyan Singh showing signs of improvement, says hospital

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, is better and he is showing signs of improvement, the hospital said on Monday. "The condition of Kalyan Singh ji is better. He is showing signs of improvement on a regular basis," an official health bulletin issued by the SGPGI said.

Treatment

SGPGI Director is monitoring Singh's treatment on a daily basis

"The vital parameters are under control. He is communicating with his relatives and staff engaged in his care," the health bulletin said. "The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology, and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations. Director, Prof. RK Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis," the bulletin said.

Communication

Smriti Irani and Suresh Khanna visited SGPGI to meet Singh

On Monday, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani visited SGPGI to meet Singh. He looked relaxed while communicating with the minister, the bulletin said. Suresh Khanna, UP Minister for Medical Education, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, also visited the hospital to meet Singh on Sunday night. The former Rajasthan Governor was admitted to SGPGI's ICU on the evening of July 4.

Health condition

Prior to this, Singh was undergoing treatment at RML Lucknow

Singh, 89, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. Singh reportedly complained of body swelling. As per the blood tests, his urea and creatinine levels were also reported to be elevated.

Information

Several politicians had visited RML Lucknow to check on Singh

On July 4, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, and UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh had visited Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and inquired about the well being of Singh.