Politics

Karnataka elections: Congress releases manifesto, promises ban on Bajrang Dal

Karnataka elections: Congress releases manifesto, promises ban on Bajrang Dal

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 02, 2023, 10:45 am 1 min read

The Congress on Tuesday unveiled its poll manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on April 10. It promised a ban on organizations that spread hatred such as Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI). Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and the manifesto committee's head Dr. Parameshwaraji released the manifesto along with others.

Congress promises 200 units of free electricity, other freebies

Why does this story matter?

Congress released its manifesto a day after the incumbent BJP. Campaigning is in full swing in Karnataka for the state elections and next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP came to power in Karnataka in 2019 by toppling the elected Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government.

No party has won two consecutive terms in Karnataka yet and it could be a tough contest for all.