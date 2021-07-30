Karnataka to tighten borders, make COVID-19 testing compulsory, says Bommai

Bommai said that the state government will further strengthen the state health infrastructure to combat the current wave

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a need to tighten the borders and take measures to put in place compulsory testing to stop the spread of the virus. Bommai also said that the state government will further strengthen the state health infrastructure to combat the current wave.

Information

Bommai is on his first visit to Delhi as CM

Speaking to reporters, Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, said that he was in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP party chief, and other Union ministers to thank and seek their blessings.

Details

Bommai to hold video conference with district collectors

On rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Bommai said he has spoken to district collectors of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu in this regard. "We've to tighten our borders. We've to make compulsory testing and vaccination," he said. Bommai said that after the Delhi visit, he will hold a video conference with district collectors of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamangaluru, and Udupi.

COVID-19 cases

Karnataka recorded 2,052 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

"We need to take measures to further strengthen our health infrastructure. The priority is to stop the spread of the disease," he said. Karnataka reported 2,052 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the death toll to 36,491. The CM will also visit flood-hit districts in the state after the Delhi visit.

Background

Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister on Wednesday

Bommai, who was previously a state cabinet minister, was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party in the state on Tuesday, following the former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's resignation. He took oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. According to media reports, Bommai has also hinted at a delay in the state cabinet expansion.