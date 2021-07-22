Home / News / Politics News / Pawar: Those fully vaccinated should be allowed to go out
Pawar: Those fully vaccinated should be allowed to go out

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 01:42 pm
Pawar, however, did not elaborate on what exactly he meant by 'going out'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday that he was of the view that those who have received both the jabs of coronavirus vaccines should be allowed to "go out." He also told the reporters that he was going to discuss this issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Here are more details on this.

Details

Pawar did not elaborate on what 'going out' exactly means

"In my opinion, those who have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccines should be allowed to go out, in a phased manner. I will speak with the CM on this subject in the next two days," he said. Pawar, however, did not elaborate on what exactly he meant by "going out." While restrictions induced by the pandemic vary across the state, there's no curfew.

People from the medical fraternity have different views: Pawar

The deputy chief minister conceded that not everyone may agree with him. "Different institutes put forth their views, people from the medical fraternity have different views. Some people say the next 100 to 120 days are very crucial and everyone should follow the rules in true letter and spirit during this period," he said.

Pace of vaccination in Pune has not slowed down: Pawar

Asked about the tardy pace of vaccination in the Pune district, Pawar said the pace had not slowed down but it depends on the availability of the vaccines and it is the Union government that supplies them. "The CM in every video conference with the prime minister raises the demand for supply of vaccine doses in proportion with the state's population," he said.

People are now coming forward to take the vaccine: Pawar

Earlier it was told (by the Centre) that the production of vaccines would be ramped up and the states will receive the doses in sufficient quantity in July, but this has not happened so far, Pawar claimed. People are now coming forward to take the vaccine and there is no "vaccine hesitancy" which was a good development, he said.

