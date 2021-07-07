Former Congress leader Kripashankar Singh joins BJP in Mumbai

The Congress party said it was not dented by Kripashankar Singh’s exit in 2019.

Former Congress leader Kripashankar Singh, who also served as a minister in the previous Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Singh joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of the current Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Here are more details.

Singh has relevance in Mumbai politics: BJP leader

Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari was quoted as saying by ANI Tuesday, "Singh has relevance in Mumbai politics and has been in touch since the last few months. He will join in the presence of former CM Devendra Fadnavis." Interestingly, Singh had earlier been a target for the BJP as he had been accused of corruption and holding assets disproportionate to known income sources.

Singh joined BJP Wednesday afternoon

'Joining BJP without any conditions'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh said, "I quit Congress on the issue of the abrogation of Article 370." "There could be opposition to the process but there was no reason for Congress to oppose the move. I had asked for reasons on the party's stand on it, but did not get any reply," he said, "I am joining BJP without putting forth any conditions."

'He left in 2019; Congress not dented by his exit'

The Congress party reacted to the development saying that Singh's exit did not impact the party. Mumbai Congress working President Charan Sapra told The Indian Express, "He had left us in 2019 and it is for him to decide his future. I don't think that Congress has been dented by his exit in the last two years. Many young North Indian leaders are emerging."

An ex-minister, Singh was Congress' North Indian face in Maharashtra

In the Congress party, Kripashankar Singh was known to have a strong base of supporters in the North Indian community in Maharashtra. He served as head of the Mumbai Congress from 2008 to 2011. However, he resigned after his alleged involvement in the 2G scam. He had also served as state minister for Home and as an MLA from the Kalina constituency in Santacruz.

Singh's actions foreshadowed Congress-BJP switch

Singh's disaffection with Congress was quite prominent as he had not campaigned during the 2019 Maharashtra polls. He quit in September 2019 as he felt sidelined by the party. It is rumored that he grew closer to the BJP after a special court discharged him from a multi-crore disproportionate assets case in 2018. He is reportedly close to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane.

Singh's move to benefit BJP in 2022 BMC elections?

Singh's move comes ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's elections, which are slated to be held in 2022. Many believe that Singh's face in the BJP will help the saffron party draw votes from his base of North Indian supporters. The BJP has already launched its Mission 2022 to build a campaign ahead of the BMC elections early next year.