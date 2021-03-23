Home / News / Politics News / Will file complaint against Sena's Arvind Sawant: MP Navneet Rana
Politics

Will file complaint against Sena's Arvind Sawant: MP Navneet Rana

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 02:59 pm
Will file complaint against Sena's Arvind Sawant: MP Navneet Rana

Navneet Kaur Rana, an independent MP from Maharashtra's Amravati, on Tuesday said that she will file a complaint against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, whom she has accused of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.

Earlier on Monday, Rana had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Sawant—an MP from South Mumbai—had threatened her after she mentioned suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

In this article
'Sawant's threats insult to all Indian women' Rana said she was threatened with acid attacks Rana says she was threatened after speaking about Waze Will stand with Rana if anyone tries harming her: Sawant

Allegations

'Sawant's threats insult to all Indian women'

Rana wrote to Birla, "Today, the way Shiv Sena parliamentarian Arvind Sawant has threatened me, it is an insult not just to me but to all the country's women. Hence, I seek the strictest of police action against Arvind Sawant."

Rana claimed that Sawant had told her "I'll see how you roam around in Maharashtra," and "We will put you, too, behind bars."

Quote

Rana said she was threatened with acid attacks

Further, Rana also alleged that she had received threatening calls. "I got calls saying 'The beautiful face that you are proud of, we will put acid so that you will not be able to go anywhere...if you talk about Uddhav Thackeray ji,'" she said.

Context

Rana says she was threatened after speaking about Waze

Rana said Sawant threatened her after she raised Waze's case in the Lok Sabha.

Waze was arrested in connection with the probe into a bomb threat case wherein an abandoned vehicle carrying 20 gelatin sticks was found near billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's home.

Waze is also being probed for the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, which is connected to the bomb threat case.

Defense

Will stand with Rana if anyone tries harming her: Sawant

Sawant dismissed Rana's allegations as "outright lies," saying that he has never threatened anyone in his life.

He instead accused her of being disrespectful and rude while speaking in the Parliament.

He questioned her "aggressive body language" while speaking about Thackeray.

On allegations of acid attack threats, he said, "If anyone even tries it, I will be standing with Navneet Rana."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
50L jobs, ration home delivery: BJP releases TN poll manifesto
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.73 million with 47K+ new cases
India
Facebook demonstrates new wrist-worn prototype for interacting with AR systems
Science
'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane, replacing Ruby Rose
Entertainment
Vivo V20 becomes cheaper in India by Rs. 2,000
Science
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
Latest Politics News
NCP hits back at BJP; says Fadnavis is 'misleading' people
Politics
50L jobs, ration home delivery: BJP releases TN poll manifesto
Politics
Lok Sabha approves Bill giving Centre more power over Delhi
Politics
Sharad Pawar defends Anil Deshmukh, gets mocked by the BJP
Politics
Explained: Why Opposition wants Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh removed?
Politics
Related Timelines
Explained: Why Opposition wants Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh removed?
Politics
Shiv Sena defends former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh
India
Ambani bomb scare: Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh transferred
India
For vilifying Thackeray, Sena MP wants action against Arnab Goswami
Politics
Trending Topics