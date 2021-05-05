Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal Chief Minister

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term, after winning a bitterly-fought election held under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Banerjee is currently the only woman Chief Minister in India.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Throne Room at the Raj Bhavan with coronavirus-related protocols in place.

Banerjee to hold meeting on COVID-19, law and order

Reportedly, the remaining cabinet members will be sworn-in on May 9.

As the new CM, Banerjee will first head to her office, where she will be given a "guard of honor" by the Kolkata Police.

It is expected that she will start her term with a meeting with top officials to review the COVID-19 situation and the law and order in the state.

Will tackle violence with utmost firmness: Banerjee

Since the election results on Sunday, there have been reports of violence from several parts of the state.

Speaking on the issue, Banerjee said, "There was a lot of inefficiency in the state system during this (election) time. I will set up a new police system today itself and tackle the violence with utmost firmness (sic)."

Governor urges Banerjee to ensure end of 'senseless violence'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today urged Banerjee to ensure that the "senseless violence" in the state comes to an end.

"I congratulate Mamata ji on her third term. Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence...I have every hope that the CM on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law," he reportedly said.

'Congratulations to Mamata Didi,' tweeted Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Banerjee on starting her third term as the CM. "Congratulations to Mamata Didi (sister) on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial," the PM tweeted.

Banerjee's party won 213 of 292 seats

Elections in West Bengal were held over the past few weeks even as coronavirus cases rose exponentially in the state and all across India.

Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party, which has already been in power for a decade, marked a landslide victory. It won 213 of the 292 Assembly seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came in second by bagging 77 seats.