Home / News / Politics News / Retired Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay appointed Mamata's chief advisor
Politics

Retired Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay appointed Mamata's chief advisor

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 02:06 am
Retired Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay appointed Mamata's chief advisor
Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired as the West Bengal Chief Secretary earlier on Monday.

Escalating a feud between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was appointed as the formers' chief advisor. Bandyopadhyay retired as the Bengal Chief Secretary earlier in the day and the central government appointed Hari Krishna Dwivedi to succeed him. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Bandyopadhyay's tenure would be extended by three months.

In this article
Details

Bandyopadhyay to start working as CM's chief advisor from Tuesday

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Banerjee said that Bandyopadhyay has retired as the Chief Secretary and will start working as the CM's chief advisor from Tuesday for a tenure of three years. The CM also announced that Dwivedi has been made the new state Chief Secretary, while BP Gopalika has been made the new state Home Secretary.

Quote

'This is vendetta,' Banerjee said

The CM was quoted as saying by NDTV, "This is vendetta. I have never seen such a heartless PM. Just because they want to attack the CM, they attack the Chief Secretary." "I have decided we need his service for the COVID-19 pandemic. For COVID-19 and Cyclone Yaas, he must continue his service to the poor, the state, the country, the affected people..."

Recent developments

Centre recalled Bandyopadhyay after Banerjee skipped key meeting

Bandyopadhyay had been asked to serve the Centre in Delhi. On Monday, the Centre had asked Bandyopadhyay to report to North Block on Tuesday. Earlier, Banerjee had written to Modi saying that she would not release Bandyopadhyay "at this critical hour." The Centre had first recalled Bandyopadhyay to Delhi on Friday, hours after Banerjee skipped a review meeting called by Modi on Cyclone Yaas.

Information

Earlier, Centre had approved extension of Bandyopadhyay's tenure in Bengal

Before recalling Bandyopadhyay, the Centre had approved the Bengal government's proposal to extend Bandyopadhyay's tenure by three months till August 31. This approval came on May 24. Bandyopadhyay was earlier scheduled to retire on May 31.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
West Bengal Chief Secretary quits amid Mamata-Modi row

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Amazon will set your Wi-Fi free, and more

Science

Ahead of debut, iQOO Z3 5G appears on Amazon

Science

Ducati sells 5,000 units of the new Multistrada V4 globally

Auto

EPFO members allowed second advance withdrawal citing COVID-19

Business

French Open: Roger Federer humbles Denis Istomin in first round

Sports

Latest Politics News

Scenes of bodies floating in rivers tarnished India's image: Thorat

Politics

West Bengal Chief Secretary quits amid Mamata-Modi row

Politics

'Don't insult me': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi meeting row

Politics

Centre creating 'artificial scarcity' of COVID-19 vaccines: AAP

Politics

Congress pays tribute to Nehru on death anniversary

Politics

Related News

West Bengal Chief Secretary quits amid Mamata-Modi row

Politics

'Don't insult me': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi meeting row

Politics

PM Modi-Mamata Banerjee meet row: Centre recalls WB Chief Secretary

India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's brother Ashim dies of COVID-19

India
Trending Topics