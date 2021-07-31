Home / News / Politics News / Ahead of elections, new ministers to embark on three-day yatra
Ahead of elections, new ministers to embark on three-day yatra

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 11:27 am
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for its upcoming three-day-long Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which will see newly-inducted ministers being paraded across states to introduce them to the public. The 43 new ministers will be made to travel in open vehicles across multiple Lok Sabha constituencies. The exercise reportedly has its eye on state polls next year and the 2024 general elections.

Yatra to start on August 16

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra will start on August 16 across 19 states. According to CNN-News18, the new ministers will land 300-400 kilometers away from their home states. They will then undertake the yatra over the next three days in an open vehicle, crossing three to four Lok Sabha constituencies until reaching their home district. The BJP is aiming to cover 150 constituencies this way.

Ministers to make speeches during yatra; meet saints, activists, others

For instance, Power Minister RK Singh will start his yatra from Gaya and proceed toward his constituency Aarah. Reportedly, the ministers' schedule will include meeting saints, activists, sportspersons, families of martyrs, party cadre, etc. They will also have to make brief speeches along the way.

Yatra will cover following 19 states

Reportedly, the 19 states to be covered include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The responsibilities have been split among National Vice-President M Chuba Ao, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and National Secretaries Aravind Menon, Vinod Sonkar, Sunil Deodhar, Satya Kumar, and Pankaja Munde.

'Modi wants every minister to be connected to people'

A party directive reportedly mentioned, "Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the history has been that central ministers used to be like fruits on a tree branch—far from the reach of the public." "PM Modi wants to break this myth. He wants that every minister of his council is connected to the people and the public also feels a connection with ministers."

Yatra must be 'grand, attractive, and effective'

The party directive mentioned that the new Cabinet is an example of "balance and wide representation." It stated that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra must be "grand, attractive, and effective and reach the common man" adding that COVID-19 protocols will be strictly complied with.

