Home / News / Politics News / BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal
Politics

BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 07:39 pm
BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal
Nitish Kumar is the first ally of the BJP-led NDA to demand a probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping scandal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday backed the Opposition's demand for a probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping scandal. Speaking to ANI, Kumar also favored the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the subject in Parliament. Notably, Kumar is the first ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to demand a probe into the alleged surveillance scandal. Here are more details.

In this article
Quote

It should be discussed, should be made public, says Kumar

Asked if he thinks there should be an investigation into the alleged snooping scandal, Kumar said, "Of course, it should happen." "There has been talk of telephone tapping for so many days... The issue is being raised in parliament and there are news reports in the media... So definitely it should be discussed and looked into...the whole thing should be made public," he said.

Context

Kumar's statement comes amid stalemate in Parliament

Kumar's statement came at a time when the Parliament is witnessing a stalemate over the Opposition's protest, demanding a discussion on the Pegasus issue in the Parliament. However, the Centre has refused to hold discussions, calling the issue a "non-issue" and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's statement on the matter should suffice. Also, the government maintains that it will only discuss people-related issues.

Information

Rahul Gandhi calls an Opposition strategy meeting

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of 14 opposition parties for a breakfast meeting at New Delhi's Constitution Club on Tuesday. The meeting is reportedly being held to chalk out a strategy to mount pressure on the government over the Pegasus issue.

Parliament

Low productivity in Parliament amid Opposition's protests over Pegasus

Due to continued disruption by the Opposition, the Parliament has been able to function for only 18 hours out of the possible 107 hours in the ongoing Monsoon Session. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have functioned for merely 13% and 21% of their scheduled time, respectively. The non-functioning of Parliament has reportedly caused over Rs. 133 crore losses in taxpayers' money.

Information

Amid disruption, 8 bills passed in both Houses

Amid all odds, the government has so far been able to pass eight bills during this session of Parliament. While the Lok Sabha has passed five bills in 44 minutes, the Rajya Sabha has managed to pass three bills in 72 minutes.

Pegasus

What is Pegasus snooping scandal?

Pegasus is military-level spyware—developed by the Israeli company NSO Group—which is only made available to vetted government clients. It also made headlines in 2019 for its use by various governments to track individuals. In July, a global consortium of media houses revealed the names of 50,000 potential surveillance targets, including 300 Indians citizens such as journalists, Opposition leaders, ministers, and activists, among others.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Rahul Gandhi to host Opposition leaders over Pegasus row tomorrow

Latest News

Realme's DIZO launches its first smartwatch at Rs. 3,000

Technology

Olympics: When 'ex-coach Kabir Khan' and 'real coach' exchanged pleasantries

Entertainment

Netizens accuse composer Anu Malik of copying Israel's national anthem

Entertainment

Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England

Sports

Hungarian Grand Prix: Here's why Sebastian Vettel was disqualified

Sports

Latest Politics News

Rahul Gandhi to host Opposition leaders over Pegasus row tomorrow

Politics

'Will not tolerate intimidation': Uddhav Thackeray on Sena Bhavan row

Politics

BJP's Babul Supriyo hits out at Dilip Ghosh over retirement

Politics

Pegasus row: Rs. 133 crore loss from 'non-functioning' of Parliament

Politics

BJP's Babul Supriyo 'quits politics'. Is he joining another party?

Politics

Related News

Union Minister calls Pegasus scandal 'non-issue'; says Opposition's behavior 'unfortunate'

Politics

SC to hear plea seeking probe into Pegasus next week

India

Pegasus: IT panel meeting postponed; BJP member demands Tharoor's removal

Politics

Modi inserted Pegasus in phones; hit democracy's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Politics

Bihar News

Tamil Nadu best in handling COVID-19 second wave: Public survey

India

Wife accuses Bihar IAS officer of torture; man denies allegations

India

Day after coup, Chirag Paswan removed as LJP chief

Politics

5 LJP MPs rally against Chirag Paswan, support uncle Pashupati

Politics

Coronavirus: India reports 94K new cases, over 6,100 deaths

India
Trending Topics