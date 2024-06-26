Birla vs Suresh: Rare contest for LS speaker's post today

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:50 am Jun 26, 202409:50 am

What's the story India will witness its first election for the Lok Sabha speaker's role in almost 50 years, following failed negotiations between the government and the opposition over the deputy speaker's position. The ruling National Democratic Alliance has nominated 17th Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, poised to become only the fourth person to serve a second term. Meanwhile, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has put forth eight-time MP K Suresh.

Polling process

Speaker elected by a simple majority

The speaker is elected by a simple majority, based on the number of MPs present and voting. However, seven MPs—five from the opposition and two Independents—have not taken oath and cannot vote. These MPs include the Congress's Shashi Tharoor and the Trinamool Congress's Shatrughan Sinha. It is not yet known why the oath of some of these leaders is pending.

Speaker's election

Major parties issue three-line whips for speaker's election

With the current numbers, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA—supported by key allies like the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United)—holds 293 votes in the 543-member House and is likely to gain backing from the YSR Congress Party. The INDIA bloc has 236 members and may receive support from smaller parties and independents. Major parties have issued three-line whips for the speaker's election on Wednesday at 11am.

Number game

Birla set to return as speaker

If the numbers remain, Birla is set to be the first speaker since Balram Jakhar in 1985 to serve two full terms. Notably, the INDIA bloc had said it would support Birla and requested the deputy speaker's post in line with parliamentary convention. However, the BJP leadership did not commit to this arrangement, prompting the opposition to contest the elections. The NDA hit back, accusing the opposition of putting pre-conditions.

History

Elections for speaker's post held 3 times before

Elections for the speaker's position have taken place three times before: in 1952, with a contest between GV Mavalankar and Shankar Shantaram; in 1967, with Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy facing Shankar Shantaram More, Tenniti Vishwanathan, and Jagannatharao Joshi; and in 1976, during the Emergency, with Baligram Bhagat against Jagannath Rao. In each instance, the ruling party's candidates, Mavalankar, Bhagat, and Reddy, were victorious.