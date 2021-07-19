Home / News / Politics News / Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned after Opposition protests
Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned after Opposition protests

Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 12:38 pm
Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned after Opposition protests
Opposition MPs had created an uproar as Narendra Modi’s new ministers took their oath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Both Houses of the Parliament were, however, adjourned as the session witnessed protests by the Opposition. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the actions of the Congress party, the leading Opposition, "sad, unfortunate, unhealthy." While marking the session's beginning, Modi had said he hoped issues would be discussed in a healthy manner.

Details

Lok Sabha adjourned as Opposition MPs created uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour until 12:24 pm to pay tribute to sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav who have passed away. The House also paid tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar and veteran athlete Milkha Singh, who also died this year. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid an uproar by Opposition MPs.

Modi

Perhaps some don't want women, OBCs to become ministers: Modi

The Opposition MPs had created an uproar as Modi's new ministers took oath. Modi then said, "I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers." "Perhaps some people are not happy if the country's women, OBCs (Other Backward Classes), farmers' sons become ministers. That is why they don't even allow their introduction," he added.

Modi

Ask most difficult, sharpest questions: Modi to all parties

Before the session, Modi had urged all parties to ask the "most difficult and sharpest questions," calling for discipline. "This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust, and improve the pace of development," he said. He asked floor leaders to give detailed information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He also called for faster vaccinations, noting that 40 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India.

Protests

Opposition protested over farm laws, fuel prices, Pegasus spyware, etc.

Congress MPs had moved adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha over the Centre's contentious farm laws. TMC MPs had cycled to the Parliament in protest against rising fuel prices. Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam moved a suspension of business notice over the Pegasus spyware. RJD's Manoj Jha moved a suspension of business notice over the under-reporting of COVID-19 casualties.

Pegasus

What is the Pegasus spyware row?

The phone numbers of Indian ministers, Opposition leaders, journalists, among others, have been found on a database of targets for hacking. Their phones were allegedly bugged using the Israel spy software Pegasus, a malicious software developed by the NSO Group. The company specializes in "cyber weapons." The government has said the surveillance allegations have "no concrete basis or truth associated with it."

