UP police seizes Phoolan Devi statue before installation

Politics

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Jul 26, 2021, 11:56 am
Phoolan Devis statue was to be installed on her death anniversary Sunday, and a platform was built for this purpose

The police and district administration Sunday seized a statue of dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi before it was installed at Amilhara village and did not allow Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani to exit the Varanasi airport for attending the installation ceremony, officials said. Devi's statue was to be installed on her death anniversary on Sunday, and a platform was built for this purpose, the police said.

Details

No permission was sought to install the statue: SDM

The entire program was being organized by the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in Bihar. The Sub-divisional Magistrate of Bhadohi, Ashish Kumar said that no permission was sought to install the statue and the land where it was to be installed belonged to the gram samaj.

Statue

The statue will be dispatched back: Police

The Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said that the VIP chief and Bihar's Minister for Animal and Fisheries Sahani, who was coming to Bhadohi at the event, was not allowed to come out from the Varanasi airport, and was sent back to Bihar. Police also said that Sahani had sent the statue to Bhadohi and it will be dispatched back.

Here is all you need to know about Phoolan Devi

Phoolan Devi, who was assassinated on this day in 2001 in New Delhi, was popularly known as "Bandit Queen." She was a dacoit and an Indian Female rights activist. She served as a member of parliament on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Vikassheel Insaan Party

BJP is showing its casteist mentality: Vikassheel Insaan Party

The district head of Vikassheel Insaan Party Ramakant Kevat said that party workers wanted to install the statue on July 25 to mark her death anniversary, but it was taken into custody by the police. He also said that the BJP is showing its "casteist mentality," and added the party will hold protests over this issue.

Trending Topics