Politics

PM Modi asks MPs to expose Opposition over Parliament ruckus

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 03:21 pm
PM Modi asks MPs to expose Opposition over Parliament ruckus
"Congress and other parties are not letting the Parliament function, expose them," the PM told BJP MPs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress and other Opposition parties for not allowing the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament to function. He asked Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MPs to expose these parties before the media and the public for stalling work. The Parliament Session has been marked by incessant protests and sloganeering by Opposition parties over several key issues.

Details

'Expose this behavior of the Congress party'

The PM highlighted the Congress party's boycott of last week's all-party meet to review the COVID-19 situation in the country, adding it had prevented other parties from attending as well. He asked his party's members to "expose this behavior of the Congress and some opposition parties in front of the media and the public," according to a report by NDTV.

Information

Both Parliament Houses adjourned today

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha or the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned until 2:30 pm while the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House) was adjourned till 3 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs. On Monday too, both the Houses were adjourned multiple times.

Context

Opposition demanding discussions on farmers' protest, Pegasus row

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 19, has been troubled by regular adjournments and little work has been done. On the first day of the Session, the PM was forced to cut short his speech as he introduced the new Union Ministers. Opposition parties are mainly demanding discussions on two key issues - the farmers' protest and the Pegasus row.

Farmers' issue

What is the farmers' protest all about?

To recall, thousands of farmers have been protesting in and around Delhi against three new agricultural laws. Opposition parties, including the Congress and former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal, have been calling for a discussion on the matter in the Parliament. Yesterday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to the Parliament as part of the protest, but was slammed by the BJP.

Pegasus row

What is the Pegasus row?

A consortium of global media organizations reported earlier this month that phone numbers of over 300 Indian journalists, activists, and political leaders were potentially hacked over the past couple of years. Several Opposition parties have called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations. The government, however, has rejected such calls, saying it has nothing to do with the scandal.

Outreach

Yesterday, government reached out to Opposition leaders

Meanwhile, on Monday, the government had reached out to the Opposition in an attempt to end the week-long deadlock in the Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had met with Congress leader Manish Tewari and Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also reportedly met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss the situation.

Trending Topics