Robert Vadra tests positive for COVID-19; Priyanka Gandhi self-isolates

In a video address, Gandhi said, "I have been exposed to the coronavirus. Although I tested negative yesterday, doctors have advised that I self-isolate for a few days. "
"Unfortunately, I have to cancel the program that was scheduled for me for the Assam campaign today, for Tamil Nadu tomorrow, and Kerala the day after tomorrow," the Congress General Secretary said.
'Hope Congress is victorious'
"I would like to apologize to everybody for not being able to be there. I wish all the candidates that I was supposed to campaign for the very, very best in the election. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious."
Vadra tested positive; says he's asymptomatic
In a separate message on social media, Vadra confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had gone into isolation.
He said he was asymptomatic, adding that everyone else at home had tested negative for the virus.
"Fortunately, the kids have not been with us these days," he said, "Hopefully, we will all be back to normal life soon!"
Election
Gandhi had to address 3 rallies in Assam today
Gandhi was scheduled to address three rallies in Goalpara, Golakganj, and Kayakuchi on Friday.
She was also supposed to be leading the party's campaign in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
Voting has already commenced in Assam and West Bengal, where the first two phases of polling were held on Saturday and Thursday.
The next phase in both states will be held next Tuesday.