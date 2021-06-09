Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi government over Agra hospital's 'mock drill'

Twenty-two patients at the Paras Hospital allegedly died because of the mock drill

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the reported "mock drill" at a private hospital in Agra in which oxygen supply was allegedly cut off for five minutes, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked if the Uttar Pradesh government will bring out the truth and punish those guilty. The "mock drill" was conducted on April 26 at Paras Hospital where 22 patients allegedly died.

People have lost their lives due to oxygen shortage: Priyanka

Tagging media reports Vadra tweeted, "Amidst a severe shortage of oxygen, the Uttar Pradesh government kept on saying 'there is no shortage.' People across the state struggled and lost their lives. The administration in Agra is also saying there was no shortage of oxygen."

Priyanka tagged various media reports

Rahul Gandhi has also asked for action against those responsible

Notably, Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi also targeted the ruling BJP government over the incident earlier and said that there is a shortage of both oxygen and humanity under the BJP rule. He tweeted, "There is a severe shortage of both oxygen and humanity under the BJP rule. Action should be taken immediately against all those responsible for this dangerous crime."

Here is what Rahul Gandhi tweeted

Hospital owner heard talking about the incident in a video

On Tuesday, the Agra administration ordered a probe after a video surfaced in which the hospital's owner, Dr. Arinjay Jain, was purportedly heard saying that he conducted a "mock drill" in which the oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients was cut off for five minutes. Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that action will be taken against the hospital's owner under the Pandemic Act.

Conducted mock drill to segregate critically ill patients: Owner

In the video, Dr. Jain allegedly claimed that hospital was facing oxygen scarcity. "We talked with families of the patients but no one was ready to discharge their patients. So we decided to conduct a mock drill so that we could segregate the critically ill patients. After shutting off the oxygen supply for five minutes, bodies of 22 patients started turning blue," he said.

Here is the video that went viral on social media

Investigation has been launched into the allegations: DM

Denying the claim that 22 patients died that day due to oxygen shortage, Singh said that on April 26 and 27, seven fatalities were reported from the Paras Hospital. "There was an oxygen shortage on these days, but it was augmented by diverting supply from Mathura refinery," Singh said, as per Livehindustan. He added that an investigation has been launched into the allegations.