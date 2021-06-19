Rahul Gandhi turns 51, won't celebrate considering pandemic

The Delhi Congress has decided to observe the day as Sewa Diwas

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday turned 51 with party leaders and workers wishing him on his birthday, which he has decided not to celebrate in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahul Gandhi was born to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on June 19, 1970, in Delhi. The Delhi Congress has decided to observe the day as "Sewa Diwas."

NSUI organized a free vaccination camp to mark the occasion

To mark this occasion, the Delhi Congress is distributing face masks, medicine kits, and cooked meals free of cost to the poor in the national capital. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress' students' wing, is organizing a free vaccination camp to mark the occasion, while the Youth Congress is distributing free ration to the needy in Delhi.

Congress committees distributing rations to the poor for free

Some state Congress committees are observing the day by distributing rations and other essentials at no cost to the poor and the needy. Wishing their leader, the Congress said on Twitter, "We wish Shri Rahul Gandhi health and happiness on his birthday."

He urged Congress workers to continue with relief work

"In view of the second COVID-19 wave and the incredible difficulties people are facing, Mr. Gandhi has chosen not to celebrate his birthday. Instead, he has urged Congress workers to continue their relief work around India," the party tweeted. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Twitter wished the Wayanad MP on his birthday and for good health and happiness.

Several chief ministers wished Gandhi on Twitter

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life." Chief ministers MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) wished Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

Gandhi responded to some of the wishes

"Rahul ji is genuinely concerned about the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. I wish he succeeds in his endeavors," said Gehlot. Baghel said that "it is not easy to stand before the opposing tide and Rahul Gandhi is doing so and setting an example by standing above politics of compromise." Gandhi responded to some of the wishes on Twitter.

Omar Abdullah and Randeep Surjewala also wished Gandhi

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wished Gandhi good health, and many years ahead in the service of the nation. All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal also wished Gandhi, saying, "It's been a difficult year and you've continued to lead our people with love and sincerity." Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tweeted for Gandhi's birthday.

