Home / News / Politics News / After Punjab crisis, Congress working on Rajasthan Cabinet expansion
Politics

After Punjab crisis, Congress working on Rajasthan Cabinet expansion

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 07:50 pm
After Punjab crisis, Congress working on Rajasthan Cabinet expansion
Congress is stepping up efforts to put its house in order in Rajasthan.

Shortly after resolving the power tussle in Punjab, Congress is now stepping up efforts to put its house in order in Rajasthan. The party leadership on Saturday sent Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken to Jaipur ahead of a Cabinet expansion. The two leaders have reportedly met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

In this article
Details

Discussing Cabinet expansion, appointment of local chiefs: Maken

According to ANI, Maken said after the meetings, "We're discussing the Cabinet expansion, appointments of district and block-level chiefs... appointments in boards and corporations... Everyone has said they would accept what the leadership decides." A decision on Cabinet expansion will be announced soon, he said. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra also called a meeting of 25 MLAs on the matter this morning.

Pilot

Pilot hoping for high command's intervention to end factionalism

Factional infighting in Rajasthan Congress was bared to the public when Sachin Pilot revolted against Gehlot last year along with 18 MLAs. The Rajasthan Congress is now divided into two camps: Gehlot's followers and those loyal to Pilot. Earlier this week, Pilot had indicated that the Congress high command would take appropriate steps soon to address issues raised by him.

Cabinet

Cabinet expansion delay complicating matters for Congress

The demand for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum last month after the MLAs from Pilot's camp said that Congress should fulfill the promises made to Pilot. While Pilot's camp has been pushing for the Cabinet expansion to accommodate them in the government, repeated delay by Gehlot is reportedly complicating the process. Notably, nine slots are still vacant in Gehlot's Council of Ministers.

Background

Pilot had expressed dissatisfaction with Congress high command

Last month, Sachin Pilot had expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress panel constituted by the party's high command for their failure to deliver on its promises. "It has now been 10 months. I was given to understand that there would be swift action by the committee, but now half of the term is done, and those issues haven't been resolved," Pilot had then said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Karnataka CM to quit next week? Here's what he said

Latest News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 2: Complete report

Sports

'14 Phere' review: Double marriage doesn't offer viewers double fun

Entertainment

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I: Shanaka elects to bowl

Sports

Delhi unlock brings hope for movie distributors, theater owners

Entertainment

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to face CSK on September 19

Sports

Latest Politics News

'Khela Hobe Diwas' will remember football fans killed 40yrs ago

Politics

Karnataka CM to quit next week? Here's what he said

Politics

Shashi Tharoor rules out JPC probe on Pegasus scandal

Politics

Pawar: Those fully vaccinated should be allowed to go out

Politics

Pegasus row: Shiv Sena demands Parliamentary probe; blames Centre

Politics

Related News

Rajasthan: Congress internal crisis resurfaces; Pilot unhappy with high command

Politics

All of us are united: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan Assembly

Politics

Sachin Pilot meets Gandhis; Congress panel to address his grievances

Politics

Rajasthan: Will attend Assembly session, announces Sachin Pilot's "rebellious" team

Politics

Rajasthan News

Rajasthan Health Minister: Time for 'Hum Do, Hamare Ek'

Politics

68 killed in lightning strikes; PM Modi announces ex-gratia assistance

India

Eighteen killed by lightning in Rajasthan, several injured

India

Kitty Kumaramangalam murder: Police raids to nab the third suspect

India

Petrol breaks Rs. 100 barrier again, this time in Bengaluru

Bengaluru
Trending Topics