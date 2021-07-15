Home / News / Politics News / Rajasthan Health Minister: Time for 'Hum Do, Hamare Ek'
Rajasthan Health Minister: Time for 'Hum Do, Hamare Ek'

Rajasthan health minister said the growing population is a matter of concern

Health Minister of Congress-ruled Rajasthan Raghu Sharma on Wednesday batted for population control and said it is time that the country thinks about "Hum Do, Hamare Ek," one child per family. The minister said this when asked about his views on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government's draft bill proposing to control the population. Here's more.

Growing population is a matter of concern: Sharma

The Rajasthan Health Department released a video of the minister in which he suggested population control. Commenting on it, the Rajasthan health minister said the growing population is a matter of concern. It is time when the country needs to think about the slogan, "Hum Do, Hamare Ek" (one child per family), he said.

Growing population has an adverse impact on everything: Sharma

"In today's pandemic era, whether it is about vaccination or development, the growing population has an adverse impact. It's time to think about how to control the population so that future generations get better education, health, and other facilities," the minister said.

Rajasthan already has population control laws in the panchayat

However, the state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said Rajasthan already has population control laws in the panchayat, urban local bodies, selection and promotion of government employees. He told reporters that the Uttar Pradesh government brought the draft bill as it failed to provide good governance and also failed to maintain law and order.

Assam government will also bring policy in population control

According to the UP draft bill, people having over two children in the state will be debarred from contesting local body polls, applying for government jobs, or receiving any kind of subsidy. The BJP-ruled Assam government also announced to bring a policy in population control.

Prashant Kishor meets Gandhis; 'good news' for Punjab Congress expected

