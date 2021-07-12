Rajinikanth dissolves RMM; says 'no intention to get into politics'

The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) will now be transformed into a fans’ welfare forum, Rajinikanth announced.

Ending speculation about his entry into politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram, which was viewed as a precursor for his political party. Thus, he announced that he will not be stepping into politics. The announcement was made after he met the members of the RMM, which will now be transformed into the 'Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram' (Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Forum).

Announcement

No intention to get into politics: Rajinikanth

Announcing his decision, Rajinikanth said although he had thought of entering politics, time was not in his favor to make it possible. He said, "I have no intention of getting involved in politics in the future, so... RMM will function as a fan charity forum." RMM's secretaries, associates, deputy secretaries, and executive committee members will continue for some time, he said.

Background

Rajinikanth had made key announcement last December

Rajinikanth's entry into politics has long been anticipated. In December 2020, he had announced that he will be entering politics and contesting the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, which took place this summer. Later, the 70-year-old decided against joining politics, citing his health and the COVID-19 pandemic. As Rajinikanth's health suffered last year, he was briefly hospitalized with blood pressure fluctuations.

Fans

Fans had vehemently called for Rajini to join politics

When Rajinikanth had last announced his decision against joining politics, his fans had protested, raising the slogan, "Vaa Thalaiva Vaa" (Come, leader. Come.) Rajinikanth had then requested his fans to not pressurize him and end the protests. "I have already explained... the reasons for not entering politics," he had said, "No one must protest... as it will inflict more pain to me."

History

Rajinikanth had announced political entry in 2017

Rajinikanth's political plunge has been awaited since 2017, when he had first announced his political party's launch. His fan clubs were then reorganized as the RMM. His entry into politics was first rumored in 1996, when he had said, "If Jayalalithaa is voted back to power, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu," which is believed to have led to the downfall of Jayalalithaa's AIADMK.