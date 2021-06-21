Home / News / Politics News / Sharad Pawar calls meeting of Opposition parties tomorrow
Politics

Sharad Pawar calls meeting of Opposition parties tomorrow

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 04:54 pm
Sharad Pawar calls meeting of Opposition parties tomorrow
NCP's Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of Opposition parties in Delhi tomorrow.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of Opposition parties in Delhi tomorrow, likely to discuss a possible teaming to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the next Indian general elections. The news about Pawar's decision surfaced soon after his meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the national capital earlier today.

In this article
Details

Invitations sent to 15 political parties

Invitations in this regard have been sent out to 15 political parties, reported Times Now. The meeting will take place at 4 pm on Tuesday. Earlier reports had said the Congress party was not invited. Pawar is organizing this meet along with Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP leader who joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party earlier this year.

Quote

'Pawar, Sinha co-chairing discussion on present national scenario'

"Sharad Pawar ji and Shri Yashwant Sinha ji are co-chairing a discussion on the present national scenario. Yashwant Sinha has requested your kind presence and participation in the meeting," read the invite by Rashtra Manch, a forum launched by Sinha in 2018.

Meeting

RJD, SP, AAP, Congress are invited to the meet

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha, Samajwadi Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, and Congress leader Kapil Sibal are some of the invitees for tomorrow's meeting, reports say. Earlier in the day, Pawar had met with Kishor, marking their second meet in as many weeks. Their last meeting happened just days ago at Pawar's Mumbai residence and lasted around three hours.

Information

Sibal and Jha have reportedly declined the invite

However, both Sibal and Jha have reportedly declined the invite. Meanwhile, the DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu, has not received the invitation yet. The party also said it is not aware of the meeting, NDTV has reported.

Motive

Focus is on 2024 national elections, UP polls

The parties are looking to discuss a joint Opposition candidate to take on PM Modi in the next national elections, due in 2024. They also want to come up with an alternative to the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls early next year, sources told NDTV. "Some sections of the BJP are silently supporting Pawar," the sources added.

Other details

Kishor marked two big victories this year

To recall, Pawar was also behind the Maha Vikash Aghadi - a coalition of the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and Congress - which currently enjoys power in Maharashtra. Separately, Kishor had planned the poll campaigns for Banerjee's party and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's party. Both the parties won this year's Assembly elections in their respective states by huge margins.

Information

Earlier, Sena leader had called for Opposition alliance

Earlier, Sena's Sanjay Raut had spoken about the need for on Opposition alliance at the national level, adding he had talked to Pawar on the matter. Meanwhile, there is speculation of a rift in Maharashtra's coalition government, with a Sena MLA suggesting alliance with BJP.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maharashtra: Congress-Shiv Sena rift? Sena MLA suggests alliance with BJP

Latest News

COVID-19: India vaccinates record 75 lakh people in a day

India

Assam, Punjab, and Tripura cancel boards; Supreme Court hearing tomorrow

India

'Your Choice' review: K-pop group SEVENTEEN hits 'Home-run' again!

Entertainment

Decoding the stats of Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket

Sports

Samsung Galaxy M21 'Prime Edition' might debut as '2021 Edition'

Technology

Latest Politics News

Maharashtra: Congress-Shiv Sena rift? Sena MLA suggests alliance with BJP

Politics

J&K statehood: What will happen at Modi's June 24 meet?

Politics

PM's close aide AK Sharma appointed UP BJP Vice President

Politics

Rahul Gandhi turns 51, won't celebrate considering pandemic

Politics

J&K: Centre to hold all-party meeting to discuss delimitation exercise

Politics
Trending Topics