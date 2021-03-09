Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Trivendra Singh Rawat, 60, resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, a year before the state is due to hold Assembly elections.
Notably, Rawat's resignation comes a day after he held a meeting with the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi after several state lawmakers complained about his "style of governance."
Rawat tendered resignation after meeting the Governor
On Tuesday afternoon, Rawat reached Raj Bhawan in the state capital Dehradun to meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya. He then tendered his resignation as CM to the Governor.
According to News18, first-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat could be Rawat's replacement. He is reportedly at the CM's residence.
BJP legislators are scheduled to hold a meeting at 10 am on Wednesday.
Quote
'BJP gave golden opportunity to serve Uttarakhand for four years'
Addressing the media, Rawat said, "I have submitted my resignation as the CM to the Governor today."
He added, "The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else."
Information
'Go to Delhi,' said Rawat when asked why he resigned
Further, Rawat wished his successor the best. During his press conference, Rawat was repeatedly probed by reporters for the reason behind his resignation. He quipped, "You will have to go to Delhi for your answer.