Home / News / Politics News / UPCC chief Lallu, party leaders detained ahead of silent march
Politics

UPCC chief Lallu, party leaders detained ahead of silent march

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 04:21 pm
UPCC chief Lallu, party leaders detained ahead of silent march
UPCC chief Lallu and other senior party leaders were placed under house arrest on Wednesday night

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party leaders were detained while trying to take out a silent march against the alleged snooping on party leader Rahul Gandhi. Lallu had given a call for taking out a silent march from Swasthya Bhawan to Raj Bhavan in Lucknow and submitting a memorandum against the alleged spying on Gandhi.

In this article
Details

Police misbehaved and stopped Lallu: Ashok Singh

UPCC chief Lallu and other senior party leaders were placed under house arrest on Wednesday night with a heavy deployment of force, party spokesman Ashok Singh said. On Thursday morning, when Lallu moved out of his house and insisted on leaving for Swasthya Bhawan, police misbehaved and stopped him saying that he does not have permission to hold a march, Singh said.

Information

Congressmen raised slogans, insisted on moving ahead: Singh

Congressmen raised slogans and insisted on moving ahead. UPCC president and other party leaders were arrested, he added. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra Mona, senior leaders Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Dipak Misra among others have also been placed under house arrest since Wednesday night.

Independence

Government does not honor the right to privacy: Lallu

"Lallu said this government does not honor the right to privacy, and attacks on the independence of individuals cannot be justified. The Congress party will never deviate from fighting against this attack on democracy," the spokesman said quoting the UPCC Chief. We had a plan to reach the Swasthya Bhawan to start the march in five groups, Singh said.

Information

All the arrested Congressmen have been taken to Eco Garden

When stopped from doing so, the party men staged protests at different places in the city and were arrested. All the arrested Congressmen have been taken to Eco Garden, he added.

Trending Topics