#ExitPolls: Tight race in Bengal; DMK to sweep Tamil Nadu

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 01:15 am

With the completion of the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal election on Thursday, Assembly polls in five states/union territories have concluded.

The exit polls for the elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry are now out.

Before the votes are counted on May 2 (Sunday), let's take a look at what pollsters have predicted.

Assam

BJP to return to power in Assam, predict pollsters

ABP-CVoter: Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (58-71 seats), Indian National Congress (53-66 seats), others (0-5 seats).

India Today-Axis My India: BJP-led NDA (75-85 seats), INC-led alliance (40-50 seats), and others (1-4 seats).

Today's Chanakya: BJP-led NDA (61-79 seats), INC-led alliance (47-65 seats), and others (0-3 seats).

Jan Ki Baat: BJP-led NDA (70-81 seats), INC-led alliance (45-55 seats), and others (0-1 seats).

Kerala

LDF expected to retain power in Kerala

ABP-CVoter: Left Democratic Front (71-77 seats), United Democratic Front (62-68 seats), and others (0-2 seats).

India Today-Axis My India: LDF (104-120 seats), UDF (20-36 seats), and BJP-led NDA (0-2 seats).

Jan Ki Baat: LDF (68-78 seats), UDF (48-58 seats), and BJP-led NDA (0 seats).

Today's Chanakya: LDF (93-111 seats), UDF (36-44 seats), and BJP-led NDA (0-6 seats).

Information

BJP-led NDA to win Puducherry: CVoter

ABP-CVoter: NDA (19-23 seats), Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (6-10 seats), and others (1-2 seats). India Today-Axis My India: NDA (20-24 seats) and SDA (6-10 seats). Republic-CNX: NDA (16-20 seats) and SDA (11-13 seats).

Tamil Nadu

DMK to sweep Tamil Nadu polls

ABP-CVoter: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (160-172 seats), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (58-70 seats), and others (0-7 seats).

India Today-Axis My India: DMK (175-195 seats), AIADMK (38-54 seats), and BJP (2-4 seats).

Today's Chanakya: DMK (164-186 seats), AIADMK (46-68 seats), and others (0-6 seats).

Republic-CNX: DMK (160-170 seats), AIADMK (58-68 seats), and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (4-6 seats).

West Bengal

Tight TMC-BJP race in West Bengal

ABP-CVoter: Trinamool Congress (152-164 seats), BJP (109-121 seats), and Left-Congress alliance (14-25 seats).

India Today-Axis My India: BJP (134-160 seats), TMC (132-156 seats), Left-Congress alliance (0-2 seats), and others (0-1 seats).

Jan Ki Baat: BJP (162-185 seats), TMC (104-121 seats), and Left-Congress alliance (3-9 seats).

Today's Chanakya: TMC (169-191 seats), BJP (97-119 seats), Left-Congress alliance (0-8 seats), and (0-3 seats).