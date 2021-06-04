Gautam Gambhir will organize free vaccination camp for 18-44 group

Gautam Gambhir Foundation will purchase around 10,000 vaccine doses from private hospitals

An undeterred BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he will organize a free COVID-19 vaccination camp, hours after the Delhi government's drug controller informed the Delhi High Court that his foundation has been found guilty of unauthorized stocking and distribution of Fabiflu medicine to coronavirus patients. Earlier in the day, Gambhir had invoked freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in a tweet.

Twitter Post

High Court

Gambhir caused inconvenience to the society: HC

In another tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician announced that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) is organizing a free vaccination camp with hospitals. After his foundation was found guilty of unauthorized stocking and distribution of Fabiflu medicine, the High Court said the BJP MP did a lot of charity but caused a lot of shortage of drugs and inconvenience to the society.

Statement

GGF will purchase around 10,000 vaccines

"We are tying up with certain hospitals to provide vaccination with proper guidelines and the cost will be borne by GGF," he said in a statement. The month-long vaccination program will be organized for those aged 18 years and above. Around 10,000 vaccines will be purchased by the GGF from private hospitals for vaccination, the statement said.

Details

Around 150 people will receive the jab every day

Gambhir's announcement came amid an acute shortage of vaccines in Delhi for people aged 18-44 years which has forced the Arvind Kejriwal government to close vaccination centers for this category. The AAP also blamed the BJP-ruled Centre for messing up the vaccination program. The program is likely to start next week and every day around 150 people will receive the jab, added the statement.

Other details

Foundation had previously distributed various COVID-19-related items

Gambhir, through his foundation, had previously distributed various COVID-19-related items, including oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and Fabiflu. The High Court was hearing a PIL seeking lodging of an FIR over allegations that politicians are able to procure and distribute COVID-19 medicines in huge quantities even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them.

Information

Action will be taken against the foundation: Drug controller

The drug controller also submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice.