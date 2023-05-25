Politics

World wants to know what India is thinking: PM Modi

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 25, 2023, 08:14 am 1 min read

Addressing BJP workers at Delhi's Palam airport after returning from his three-nation visit on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world wants to know what India is thinking. He said he is confident while talking about India's culture because the people have formed a government with an absolute majority. He said the people listening to him love India and not him.