Congress to organize year-long celebrations to mark 75yrs of independence

The decision was taken at a meeting of general secretaries and in-charges and PCC presidents

The Congress on Monday said that the party has decided to form committees in all states to organize year-long celebrations and a series of functions to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. "The decision was taken at a meeting of general secretaries and in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents," said KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary.

Details

'Swatantra Senani' and 'Shaheed Samman Divas' to be organized

Venugopal said in a statement, "It has been decided to hold the following programs on August 14 and 15, 2021." "The party will organize Swatantra Senani and Shaheed Samman Divas in all the districts, public events to honor and facilitate freedom fighters, their families, and martyrs families on August 14 evening," he added.

Media campaign

Congress to organize media campaign highlighting events of freedom struggle

Venugopal said, "Swatantrata March (Freedom March) will be organized on August 15 between 7:00 am to 9:00 am, with all blocks and Districts Congress Committees taking out such marches." Congress will also organize a media campaign highlighting events of the freedom movement and all PCCs will prepare a two-minute video for social media campaign highlighting the events of the freedom movement from their state.

Quote

Autocratic individuals continue to challenge foundation of our democracy: Venugopal

Attacking the Narendra Modi government, Venugopal alleged, "Despotic and autocratic individuals and organizations, majority of whom then had sided with the British and opposed the freedom movement, continue to challenge the very foundation of our polity and democracy."

Further details

Onus lies upon us to protect this freedom: Venugopal

"Undermining individual freedoms, perpetuating social injustice, subverting institutional autonomy, creating caste and religious divides, and compromising the very fundamental of our constitution and nationhood is their overt and covert agenda. Today, the onus lies upon each one of us to preserve and protect this freedom," Venugopal said. India enters the 75th year of its independence from August 15 this year.