'Not at all true,' Yediyurappa dismisses rumors about his resignation

His statement came at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday dismissed rumors about his resignation, saying it is not at all true. He also said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda before returning to Bengaluru. "Not at all. Not at all," Yediyurappa said when asked if he has resigned. Here are more details.

Information

"There is no truth in the rumor," asserted Yediyurappa, who will return to Bengaluru today. On Friday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting came at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as chief minister.

Karnataka BJP

Some Karnataka BJP members are accusing him of corruption

Repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in the administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership. "Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age," sources said.

Cabinet

Some leaders feel need to project new face for CM

The sources had also said that the disgruntled leaders are demanding the need of projecting a new face for the chief minister ahead of assembly polls in 2023. On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before meeting with the Prime Minister, had said, "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."

Further details

Yediyurappa is lobbying for his sons in party, state government

The News Minute had reported that despite disgruntled members' demands, Yediyurappa is continuing to lobby for his sons BY Vijayendra and BY Raghavendra, both in the party and the government. Moreover, Yediyurappa's camp is also demanding Vijayendra to be made the Deputy CM of Karnataka. Notably, the leadership issue was also discussed during BJP General Secretary, Arun Singh's visit to Karnataka last month.

Information

He discussed several state issues with the PM in meeting

An official statement issued after the Friday meeting had said that the Chief Minister discussed various state issues with the Prime Minister including the Mekedatu Project, which is a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.