'Pollution not major concern': Yogi defends firecrackers on Diwali
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended the decision not to impose restrictions on firecrackers during Diwali. He said his government allowed people to celebrate with fireworks despite pollution concerns. "I, too, was in the middle of fireworks in Ayodhya," he said. Adityanath also dismissed what he called selective concerns, questioning why other corrupt practices aren't criticized as much as festival celebrations are. "Even if pollution occurs, it will eventually settle down....That is not a major concern," he said.
Corruption contrast
Adityanath questions selective concerns over pollution
Adityanath questioned why those who allegedly polluted the system through corrupt practices are not held accountable.
He said, "Nobody says anything to those who polluted the entire system with their corrupt misdeeds."
He said people did the "right thing by celebrating Diwali with great enthusiasm and bursting plenty of firecrackers."
At one point, he praised the grand manner in which Diwali was celebrated in Ayodhya, telling the crowd, "Badiya tha na?"
Festival fervor
Sharp deterioration in air quality across north India
His remarks come amid a sharp deterioration in air quality across north India after Diwali celebrations.
Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376 on Sunday.
Lucknow recorded an AQI of 245, Varanasi stood at 274, and Gorakhpur at 261, according to PTI.
Pollution impact
Firecrackers caused over 80% of Delhi's pollution post-Diwali
A recent study by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has revealed that firecrackers were responsible for over 80% of Delhi's pollution load on November 9, a day after Diwali.
A separate IITM source-apportionment assessment estimated that emissions from fireworks contributed to a staggering 71.1% of PM2.5 levels during the early hours on November 9.