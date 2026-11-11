'Pollution not major concern': Yogi defends firecrackers on Diwali

Adityanath questioned why those who allegedly polluted the system through corrupt practices are not held accountable.

He said, "Nobody says anything to those who polluted the entire system with their corrupt misdeeds."

He said people did the "right thing by celebrating Diwali with great enthusiasm and bursting plenty of firecrackers."

At one point, he praised the grand manner in which Diwali was celebrated in Ayodhya, telling the crowd, "Badiya tha na?"