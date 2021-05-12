Dell XPS 15 and 17 debut with Intel's H-series processors

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 08:04 pm

Tech giant Dell has introduced the updated versions of its XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops. They have been refreshed with Intel's latest 11th-generation Core i9 H-series processors. Both the laptops retain the 'Infinity Edge' design of the last-generation XPS 15 and XPS 17 while offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics and Windows 10 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptops come with up to three display options

The Dell XPS 15 has a 15.6-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is available in three options: a Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) panel, a 3.5K (3456x2160 pixels) OLED touch screen, and a 4K UHD+ (3840x2400 pixels) touch display. The XPS 17 model sports a 17.0-inch display that is offered with either a Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) resolution or a 4K UHD+ (3840x2400 pixels) touchscreen.

Internals

The duo runs on Windows 10 Pro

The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H and i9-11980HK processors, respectively, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of SSD storage. The former comes with 56Wh or 86Wh battery, while the latter packs a 97Wh battery. Both the devices boot Windows 10 Pro.

Connectivity

They support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 offer a host of I/O ports, including up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Generation-2 Type-C port, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptops also house two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters.

Information

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17: Pricing and availability

In the US, the updated Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 are priced starting at $1,250 (around Rs. 91,800) and $1,450 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh), respectively. However, the details regarding their availability in India are yet to be revealed.