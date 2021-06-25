Next-generation iPhone SE to debut in early-2022 with 5G-ready processor

Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 05:01 pm

iPhone SE 2022 to be launched in H1 2022

Apple is reportedly working on the 2022 model of its low-cost iPhone SE smartphone. As per tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-generation iPhone SE (aka iPhone SE 3) will be launched in the first half of 2022. Kuo has also revealed that the handset will retain the design of the current-generation version but it will offer an upgraded processor with 5G support.

Design and display

It will sport a 4.7-inch HD+ display

It will be offered in multiple color variants

As per the latest leak, the iPhone SE (2022) will feature a metal-glass body with an IP67 dust and water resistance, and thick bezels. It might pack a single camera on the rear and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the front. The device will likely bear a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Information

There will be a 7MP selfie camera

The iPhone SE (2022) shall be equipped with a single 12MP (f/1.8) rear camera with a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 7MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone will support 18W fast-charging

The new-generation iPhone SE is rumored to draw power from an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with at least 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on iOS 15 or above and house a 1,821mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and 5G.

Information

iPhone SE (2022): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the next-generation iPhone SE will be announced during its launch, which should happen in H1 2022. It may carry a slight premium over the 2020 model, which debuted in India last year at Rs. 42,500.