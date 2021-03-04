Redmi sold 3,00,000 units of K40 series in five minutes

In China, the Redmi K40 costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 30,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the K40 Pro starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 6GB/128GB version.