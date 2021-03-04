Home / News / Science News / Redmi sold 3,00,000 units of K40 series in five minutes
Redmi sold 3,00,000 units of K40 series in five minutes

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 03:05 pm
Redmi sold 3,00,000 units of K40 series in five minutes

Redmi has announced that it sold over three lakh units of the K40 and K40 Pro handsets in China during the first five minutes of the sale today.

To recall, the phones were launched last month. They come with a Super AMOLED display, a top-tier Snapdragon chipset, triple rear cameras, and 33W fast-charging support.

The handsets offer a 120Hz screen

The Redmi K40 and K40 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, they pack a triple camera module.

The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

They are offered in Black, White, and Aurora color options.

There is a 20MP selfie camera

Redmi K40 sports a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. The Pro model has a similar arrangement but with a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor. Up front, they offer a 20MP camera.

Under the hood, they are powered by a 4,520mAh battery

The Redmi K40 and K40 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

They run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Redmi K40 and K40 Pro: Pricing and availability

In China, the Redmi K40 costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 30,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the K40 Pro starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 6GB/128GB version.

