Acer introduces four new Chromebooks with MediaTek and Intel chipsets

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 03:37 pm
New Acer Chromebooks arrive in US

Taiwanese tech giant Acer has expanded its Chromebook line-up in the US with four new models. These include the Chromebook 314, Chromebook 317, Chromebook 514, and Chromebook Spin 713. The devices are between the range of $270 (roughly Rs. 19,600) and $699 (approximately Rs. 50,600), and are powered by MediaTek or Intel processors. Here's our roundup.

Laptop#1

Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 features a slim body with narrow bezels, a trackpad, and a 14.4-inch Full-HD screen with touch and non-touch options to choose from. It draws power from a MediaTek MT8183 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable eMMC storage. It is touted to offer up to 15 hours of battery life.

Laptop #2

Acer Chromebook 317

The Acer Chromebook 317 is the world's first 17.0-inch Chromebook. It offers a backlit keyboard and a 17.3-inch Full-HD display with touch and non-touch choices. It is fueled by Intel's new Jasper Lake processors, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The device is equipped with two USB-A ports, two Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a micro-SD port.

Laptop #3

Acer Chromebook 514

The Acer Chromebook 514 has thick bezels on the top and bottom, a touchpad, and a 14.0-inch screen with options for HD/Full-HD and touch/non-touch. It is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The machine also offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and DTS audio.

Laptop #4

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Lastly, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features a 2-in-1 form factor and sports a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, a glass touchpad, and a 13.5-inch QHD+ (2256x1504 pixels) IPS touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It runs on an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake chipset, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch

Acer Chromebooks: Pricing

In the US, the Acer Chromebook 314 starts at $270 (roughly Rs. 19,600) while the Chromebook 317 costs $380 (approximately Rs. 27,500) for the base model. Meanwhile, the Chromebook 514 and Chromebook Spin 713 have been priced starting at $600 (approximately Rs. 43,500) and $699 (around Rs. 50,600), respectively.

