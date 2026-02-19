AI can help businesses adapt quickly, says Vishal Sikka

Sikka also mentioned the challenges AI is currently facing

Sikka didn't shy away from the tough parts: he mentioned that AI still struggles with things like making mistakes ("hallucinations") and using a lot of energy.

He called for safer, more reliable ways to use AI so everyone can benefit.

Drawing a cool parallel to India's growth in agriculture, he said we need to push past current limits—because if we get it right, AI could boost livelihoods and spark new waves of innovation.