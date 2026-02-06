AI data centers could create new jobs in India: Jensen
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI data centers could spark a job boom in India, much like the internet did years ago.
He sees new roles opening up in construction, supply chains, operations, and innovation, calling AI the foundational infrastructure for the next wave of industrialisation.
NVIDIA and Dassault are launching AI factories across 3 continents
NVIDIA just teamed up with Dassault Systemes to launch high-tech AI factories using their OUTSCALE cloud across three continents.
Huang put it simply: they're combining industrial know-how with NVIDIA's AI power to change how industries work.
Dassault's CEO Pascal Daloz added that together they're building "industry World Models" by blending virtual twins and fast computing.
India's Union Budget incentivizes foreign companies to set up data centers
India's 2026 Union Budget now gives foreign companies tax breaks until 2047 if they set up data centers here—hoping to pull in $200 billion in investments.
Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are already on board with this push.