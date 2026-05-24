AI resume use exceeds 70%, recruiters emphasize interviews and tests
AI is now a go-to for job seekers, with more than 70% (and a huge 85% of Gen Z) using it to craft resumes that ace ATS filters.
While this boosts chances of getting noticed, it's also making applications look almost identical.
Because of this, recruiters are shifting their focus away from just resumes and putting more weight on interviews and actual skill tests.
NexxaScreen says AI resumes boost visibility
Vinay Jain from NexxaScreen points out that AI-generated resumes can make you 5x to 10x higher shortlist visibility, even if your experience hasn't changed.
But recruiters say these polished templates all blend together, so they're looking harder at what candidates can really do.
There's also been a rise in companies using AI tools for early assessments, checking real-world skills like problem-solving and communication instead of just relying on resume keywords.