Airplane-size asteroids 2026 LD and 2026 KM3 pass Earth safely

Asteroids 2026 LD and 170FT are set to make close approaches to Earth today.

2026 LD is the bigger one, around 170 feet wide, and will pass about 1142631km away: that's about three times farther than the moon.

The smaller one, 2026 KM3 (about 110 feet across), will be even farther out at roughly 1.46 million miles.