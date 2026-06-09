Airplane-size asteroids 2026 LD and 2026 KM3 pass Earth safely
Technology
Heads up, space fans: On June 9, two asteroids about the size of commercial airplanes (named 2026 LD and 2026 KM3) will zoom past Earth.
No need to worry, though; astronomers say both will cruise by at a safe distance and won't pose any danger.
Asteroids 2026 LD and 170FT are set to make close approaches to Earth today.
2026 LD is the bigger one, around 170 feet wide, and will pass about 1142631km away: that's about three times farther than the moon.
The smaller one, 2026 KM3 (about 110 feet across), will be even farther out at roughly 1.46 million miles.
NASA tracks flybys to improve defenses
Even though these asteroids aren't a threat, NASA and other observatories track them closely.
These flybys help scientists gather data and improve our defenses against any future space rocks that might come too close for comfort.