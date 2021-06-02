Home / News / Science News / Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1 gaming laptops launched
Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1 gaming laptops launched

Harshita Malik
Alienware announces x15 R1 and x17 R1 laptops

Dell-owned Alienware has unveiled new X-series gaming laptops, called the x15 R1 and x17 R1 in the US. They carry a starting price-tag of $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.46 lakh). The machines come with a compact and lightweight built, 11th-generation Intel Core H-series chipsets, an advanced cooling technology, and up to 360Hz display options. Here are more details.

Design and display

The machines feature a thermal resistant material called Element 31

The Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1 feature a slim body and a 'thermal interface material' called Element 31, which delivers up to 25% improvement in thermal resistance. The former sports a 15.6-inch display with options for 360Hz, 1080p resolution and 240Hz, 1440p resolution. The x17 R1 bears a 17.3-inch screen with a 360Hz, 1080p panel or a 120Hz, 1440p configuration.

The duo comes with an array of connectivity options

The Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1 are equipped with multiple Type-A ports, Type-C ports, and a built-in Ethernet port (depending on the model). The x17 R1 also comes with an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard for an improved gaming experience.

Alienware x15 R1 has an 87Wh battery

The Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1 draw power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i9 11900H/11980HK processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (up to 16GB memory) graphics, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 4TB of storage. The x15 R1 comes with an 87Wh battery, a 240W power adapter, and a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric login.

Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1: Pricing and availability

The Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1 start at $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.46 lakh) and $2,100 (approximately Rs. 1.54 lakh), respectively. Limited configurations are already up for grabs in the US while the top-tier variants will be available starting June 15.

