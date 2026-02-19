Altman clears air on viral photo with Modi, Amodei
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman finally cleared the air about that viral photo where he and Anthropic's Dario Amodei briefly raised their fists during a group photo with PM Modi at the India AI Impact Summit.
The moment set off a wave of speculation online about possible tension between top AI leaders.
Altman's exact words
Altman told reporters that he didn't know what was happening and was sort of confused, saying Modi grabbed his hand and put it up and he just wasn't sure what they were supposed to be doing.
He added that he thought it might be some kind of group pose, not a statement.
Gesture's impact and interpretation
The gesture blew up on social media because it looked like Altman and Amodei were distancing themselves from other tech execs.
Some even saw it as a sign of rivalry—especially since Amodei used to work at OpenAI before launching Anthropic, and there's been some public back-and-forth between the two companies lately.