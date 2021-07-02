Home / News / Technology News / #DealOfTheDay: iQOO 7 Legend is available with Rs. 7,000 off
Technology

Surbhi Shah
Amazon is offering discounts on the iQOO 7 Legend in India

If you are planning to buy a flagship 5G smartphone without denting your wallet, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone. To sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing extra Rs. 2,000 discount along with bank offers and exchange deals. Here are more details.

Offers

Everything to know about the deal

The iQOO 7 Legend (12GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 43,990 (MRP: Rs. 48,990). You can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount by applying the coupon on the product page. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI transactions via Yes Bank credit cards and up to Rs. 14,100 discount by exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 7 Legend features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and BMW M Motorsport's red, black, and blue stripes. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 Legend is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The iQOO 7 Legend is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

What works and what doesn't
iQOO 7 Legend
Our Rating
Pros:
Impressive design
Smooth 120Hz AMOLED display
Good camera quality
Solid battery life
Excellent performance
5G support
Cons:
No expandable storage
No headphone jack
Lack of water resistance
No support for wireless charging
