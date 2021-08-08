Home / News / Technology News / #DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 5G is available with Rs. 4,000 off
#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 5G is available with Rs. 4,000 off

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 02:44 pm
Amazon's deal on OnePlus 9 5G is valid till August 9

If you're looking to buy a flagship smartphone under Rs. 50,000, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone with a discount of Rs. 4,000. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing attractive bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and exchange benefits. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the deal

OnePlus 9 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 49,999. Buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 off by applying the discount coupon on the product page. Additionally, customers can get 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards and up to Rs. 13,750 off on exchange.

The phone boasts a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

OnePlus 9 5G is offered in three color options

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 5G features a glass-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It gets a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 9 5G has three cameras on the back, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

It supports 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 9 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 9 5G
Our Rating
Pros:
5G-ready flagship processor
Smooth 120Hz display
Superb fast-charging support
Impressive main and ultra-wide cameras
Cons:
No official IP rating
No wireless charging (on India model)
Lacks a telephoto camera
