DealOfTheDay: Samsung's S20 FE 5G gets discounts worth Rs. 34,000

Looking to buy a premium 5G smartphone without causing a dent in your pockets? Well, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a massive discount of Rs. 27,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is giving a Rs. 6,000 discount coupon along with bank offers worth up to Rs. 1,250.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 74,999). You can avail an extra Rs. 6,000 discount by applying the coupon available on the product page. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 1,250 off on transactions via HDFC Bank cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to further bring down the price.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It has a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

What works and what doesn't Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Our Rating Pros: Smooth 120Hz AMOLED display Solid battery life 5G-ready Good camera performance IP68-rated water resistance Cons: Plastic body Bundled with a 15W adapter No autofocus for the selfie camera