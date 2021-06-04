Home / News / Science News / DealOfTheDay: Samsung's S20 FE 5G gets discounts worth Rs. 34,000
DealOfTheDay: Samsung's S20 FE 5G gets discounts worth Rs. 34,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 06:35 pm
DealOfTheDay: Samsung's S20 FE 5G gets discounts worth Rs. 34,000
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G available with discounts on Amazon

Looking to buy a premium 5G smartphone without causing a dent in your pockets? Well, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a massive discount of Rs. 27,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is giving a Rs. 6,000 discount coupon along with bank offers worth up to Rs. 1,250.

Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 74,999). You can avail an extra Rs. 6,000 discount by applying the coupon available on the product page. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 1,250 off on transactions via HDFC Bank cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to further bring down the price.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It has a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pros:
Smooth 120Hz AMOLED display
Solid battery life
5G-ready
Good camera performance
IP68-rated water resistance
Cons:
Plastic body
Bundled with a 15W adapter
No autofocus for the selfie camera
