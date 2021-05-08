#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy S21+ available with benefits worth Rs. 36,000

If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone without crippling your wallet, then this deal might interest you. Amazon is offering a Rs. 24,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing a discount coupon worth Rs. 5,000 along with Rs. 7,000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards.

The Galaxy S21+ 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 76,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,00,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by applying the available coupon. You can also get an extra Rs. 7,000 off by making the transaction through HDFC Bank credit cards. In addition, you can get up to Rs. 14,000 off by exchanging an old smartphone.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black color options.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto shooter. On the front, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G draws power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,800mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The device also offers support for Samsung DeX, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.